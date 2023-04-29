i-80 Gold Corp. Expected to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share (TSE:IAU)

i-80 Gold Corp. (TSE:IAUGet Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of i-80 Gold in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). The consensus estimate for i-80 Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for i-80 Gold’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

i-80 Gold (TSE:IAUGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.07). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 21.39% and a negative net margin of 214.29%. The business had revenue of C$15.81 million during the quarter.

Separately, National Bankshares set a C$5.50 target price on i-80 Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

i-80 Gold stock opened at C$3.40 on Friday. i-80 Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.97 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of C$838.95 million and a P/E ratio of -7.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.21.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for i-80 Gold (TSE:IAU)

