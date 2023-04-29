Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

