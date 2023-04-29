Ingalls & Snyder LLC Has $15.16 Million Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Ingalls & Snyder LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 180,445 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 23,139 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $15,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Amazon.com Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.02 and its 200 day moving average is $97.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $146.57.
Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com
In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,874 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,367,107.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,964,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,780,769.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.67, for a total value of $50,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,300 shares in the company, valued at $13,959,291. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 78,713 shares of company stock worth $7,739,103. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $123.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $139.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.
Amazon.com Profile
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Amazon.com (AMZN)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.