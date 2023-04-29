Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE) Forecasted to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (TSE:INE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Innergex Renewable Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.31 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS.
Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.14). The business had revenue of C$203.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$211.20 million. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 9.38%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Price Performance
Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$15.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 405.34. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1-year low of C$13.53 and a 1-year high of C$20.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.33, a PEG ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.35.
Innergex Renewable Energy Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.
Innergex Renewable Energy Company Profile
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.
