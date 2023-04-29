Innoviz Technologies Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors bought 163,025 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,192% compared to the typical volume of 4,952 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Shares of INVZ opened at $2.50 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.33. Innoviz Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.45 and a 1-year high of $6.21. The stock has a market cap of $340.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 51.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

