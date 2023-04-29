Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) Director Sells 11,002 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) Director Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $326,649.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 179,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,316,617.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Laura Desmond also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Laura Desmond sold 11,003 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.56, for a total value of $336,251.68.

On Thursday, March 16th, Laura Desmond sold 11,002 shares of DoubleVerify stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total value of $269,769.04.

NYSE:DV opened at $29.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.22 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 117.68 and a beta of 0.83.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $133.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.20 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 9.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on DoubleVerify from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.18.

Institutional Trading of DoubleVerify

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. 90.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

