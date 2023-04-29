Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CAO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CAO Robert E. Farrell, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.71, for a total transaction of $547,100.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,665.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Morphic Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ MORF opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.15. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative net margin of 92.38% and a negative return on equity of 16.67%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Securities raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.33.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Morphic by 64.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,875,000 after purchasing an additional 774,789 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 1.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,946,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,079,000 after purchasing an additional 33,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 9.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,451,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,084,000 after buying an additional 124,861 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Morphic by 12.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,094,000 after buying an additional 135,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Morphic by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 758,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after buying an additional 25,782 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.84% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

