Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) CEO Sells 25,179 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) CEO Praveen P. Tipirneni sold 25,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total transaction of $1,344,558.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $744,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MORF opened at $47.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.15. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $54.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.28.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MORF shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Securities raised their price objective on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Morphic by 64.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,975,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,875,000 after buying an additional 774,789 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in Morphic during the 1st quarter valued at about $16,949,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 831.6% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 403,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,414,000 after purchasing an additional 360,012 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morphic by 102.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,303,000 after purchasing an additional 318,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic during the fourth quarter worth about $7,373,000. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

