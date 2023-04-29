Insider Selling: Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) President Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) President Bruce Rogers sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.40, for a total value of $1,602,000.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 117,055 shares in the company, valued at $6,250,737. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruce Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Morphic alerts:

On Monday, April 17th, Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total value of $403,500.00.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Bruce Rogers sold 10,000 shares of Morphic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.09, for a total value of $400,900.00.

Morphic Price Performance

MORF stock opened at $47.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.82 and a beta of 1.15. Morphic Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $54.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morphic

Morphic ( NASDAQ:MORF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 16.67% and a negative net margin of 92.38%. As a group, analysts expect that Morphic Holding, Inc. will post -3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Morphic by 23.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Morphic by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at $56,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Morphic by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 4,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Morphic by 5.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the period. 79.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Morphic from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Morphic from $67.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. SVB Securities increased their target price on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Morphic from $83.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Morphic from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Morphic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morphic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morphic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.