Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) CEO Sells 20,864 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Rating) CEO Sanjit Biswas sold 20,864 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $432,510.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,438 shares in the company, valued at $1,895,509.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sanjit Biswas also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $1,972,008.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,679 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.28, for a total transaction of $1,034,931.12.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 83,812 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total transaction of $1,651,934.52.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.90, for a total transaction of $1,607,420.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 92,773 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total transaction of $1,707,023.20.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Sanjit Biswas sold 79,574 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $1,542,144.12.

On Monday, March 13th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $1,744,814.00.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 89,800 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total transaction of $1,864,248.00.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Sanjit Biswas sold 53,856 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total transaction of $890,239.68.

On Tuesday, February 14th, Sanjit Biswas sold 40,611 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total transaction of $639,217.14.

Samsara Stock Performance

Shares of Samsara stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.48. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.60 and a beta of 1.04. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.59.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $186.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.77 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 37.92% and a negative return on equity of 21.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the fourth quarter worth about $516,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 4th quarter worth about $550,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Samsara during the 3rd quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Samsara from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Samsara from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Samsara presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.82.

About Samsara

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connect physical operations data to its Connected Operations Cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy; and applications for video-based safety, vehicle telematics, apps and driver workflows, equipment monitoring, and site visibility.

Further Reading

