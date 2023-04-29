Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Position Boosted by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Insperity were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in Insperity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 104,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,708,000 after buying an additional 25,781 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Insperity by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.19% of the company’s stock.

Insperity Stock Up 0.4 %

NSP opened at $122.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $121.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.66. Insperity, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.74 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. Insperity had a return on equity of 263.01% and a net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Research analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at Insperity

In other news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total transaction of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP James D. Allison sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $624,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,380 shares in the company, valued at $5,045,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.15, for a total value of $780,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,611,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,500 shares of company stock worth $2,471,240 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions designed to help improve business performance. The firm also offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers’ compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services, along with cloud-based human capital management platform.

See Also

