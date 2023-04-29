Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 21.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $369,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $5,398,000. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTLA opened at $37.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.72. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $76.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The company had revenue of $13.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 909.78%. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTLA shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on Intellia Therapeutics from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Featured Articles

