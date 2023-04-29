Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,798 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,452 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Interface were worth $2,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TILE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Interface by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,183 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Interface by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 95,933 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $947,000 after purchasing an additional 13,937 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 4th quarter worth approximately $380,000. Institutional investors own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial cut shares of Interface from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Interface in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded shares of Interface from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Interface Trading Up 5.9 %

Interface stock opened at $7.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Interface, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $15.05. The stock has a market cap of $455.35 million, a P/E ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 1.90.

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The textile maker reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Interface had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $335.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Interface’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interface Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.50%.

Interface Company Profile

Interface, Inc is a flooring company, which offers carpet tile & resilient flooring, including luxury vinyl tile and rubber flooring products. The firm designs, manufactures and sells modular carpet, manufactured for the commercial and institutional markets under the interface brand, and for consumer markets as FLOR modular carpets.

