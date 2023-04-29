iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USIGGet Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 193,300 shares, a decline of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,141,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of USIG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 474,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after purchasing an additional 27,507 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 457,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co lifted its position in iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 92,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the period.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ USIG opened at $50.89 on Friday. iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $46.47 and a twelve month high of $53.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.34.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.158 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Broad USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (USIG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt. USIG was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

