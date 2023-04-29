iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF were worth $1,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICF. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF by 1,220.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

ICF stock opened at $55.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.81. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a 52-week low of $88.40 and a 52-week high of $104.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

