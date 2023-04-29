iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN) Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (NYSEARCA:CRBN – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 666 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 64,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 202.3% in the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 46,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,887,000 after purchasing an additional 31,108 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 17,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000.

NYSEARCA:CRBN opened at $150.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.47. The stock has a market cap of $903.54 million, a P/E ratio of 15.43 and a beta of 0.94. iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF has a 1-year low of $123.39 and a 1-year high of $155.00.

The iShares MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target ETF (CRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI ACWI Low Carbon Target index. The fund tracks an index of stocks from global firms selected for a bias toward lower carbon emissions. CRBN was launched on Dec 9, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

