iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares MSCI UAE ETF (NASDAQ:UAE – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the March 31st total of 161,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneda S.A. Administradora General de Fondos bought a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $164,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $167,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $300,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI UAE ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $369,000.

iShares MSCI UAE ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of UAE stock opened at $15.46 on Friday. iShares MSCI UAE ETF has a 1 year low of $13.54 and a 1 year high of $18.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.39 and its 200-day moving average is $14.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49 and a beta of 0.64.

About iShares MSCI UAE ETF

The iShares MSCI UAE ETF (UAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap UAE companies. UAE was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

