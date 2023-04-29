iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lessened its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:ITA opened at $113.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.06. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

