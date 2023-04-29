iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,666 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $1,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $230,000.

Get iShares U.S. Insurance ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IAK stock opened at $88.20 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a twelve month low of $77.94 and a twelve month high of $95.30. The company has a market capitalization of $458.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.99.

iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.