iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IAT)

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (NYSEARCA:IAT – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 3,013 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 287% compared to the average daily volume of 779 call options.

iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IAT stock opened at $35.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.09. iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $56.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.11.

Get iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000.

About iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF

The iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF (IAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Regional Banks index. The fund tracks the performance of an index of small- and mid-cap regional banks. IAT was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Regional Banks ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.