J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $189.48.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JBHT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Argus dropped their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $175.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.18. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $153.92 and a 52-week high of $200.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The transportation company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 25.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total transaction of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.30, for a total transaction of $210,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,113. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,958 shares of company stock valued at $1,657,469. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the first quarter valued at $509,000. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,095 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 39,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Get Rating)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.