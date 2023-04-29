Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Purchased by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,770 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 873 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Jabil were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Jabil in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Jabil by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 8,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $707,482.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,271,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,747 shares of company stock worth $1,897,981. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Jabil Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.20.

NYSE JBL opened at $78.15 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.80 and a 52 week high of $89.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.99.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. Jabil had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The firm had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

