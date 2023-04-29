Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Acquires 975 Shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,271.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000.

Shares of BATS:IYT opened at $222.40 on Friday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73. The company has a market cap of $767.28 million, a PE ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $225.24 and its 200 day moving average is $223.42.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

