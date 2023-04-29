Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,395 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,996,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $562,536,000 after purchasing an additional 170,332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,285,726 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $498,347,000 after purchasing an additional 92,205 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,058,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,247,000 after purchasing an additional 218,567 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,677,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,942,000 after purchasing an additional 114,862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,320,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $124,647,000 after acquiring an additional 305,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on SNV. TheStreet downgraded Synovus Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Insider Transactions at Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Price Performance

In other news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV opened at $30.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94. Synovus Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $27.08 and a fifty-two week high of $44.91. The company has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.33.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.11. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $613.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Synovus Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

Synovus Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.