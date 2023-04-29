Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys 1,773 Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 21,649 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Formula One Group were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,160,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,378,000 after buying an additional 182,531 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 16.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 283,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,580,000 after buying an additional 39,355 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 643.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 144,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,094,000 after buying an additional 124,798 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 101,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,086,000 after buying an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Formula One Group by 31.4% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 25,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 6,014 shares during the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Price Performance

Formula One Group stock opened at $72.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 1.09. Formula One Group has a 1 year low of $50.00 and a 1 year high of $76.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $72.15 and a 200-day moving average of $65.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Insider Transactions at Formula One Group

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total value of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,791.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 3,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total value of $235,620.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares worth $32,257,898. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

FWONK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Formula One Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Formula One Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.60.

About Formula One Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

