Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 5.5% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 56,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Towle & Co now owns 22,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Albertsons Companies by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 65.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albertsons Companies Stock Down 0.2 %

ACI opened at $20.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.74. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.14 and a twelve month high of $32.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Albertsons Companies Announces Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.08. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. The business had revenue of $18.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.16 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Stories

