Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,029 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,050 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $84,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the third quarter worth about $144,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $25.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.99. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $26.69. The firm has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.97.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

