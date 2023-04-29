Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 1,590 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,035 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,590 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after buying an additional 149,746 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,422,088 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $280,260,000 after purchasing an additional 34,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,354,276 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $272,413,000 after purchasing an additional 124,041 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 272.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,609,257 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $186,208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,477,597 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $170,973,000 after purchasing an additional 215,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.92, for a total transaction of $644,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,415,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total value of $180,210.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,770 shares in the company, valued at $3,216,147.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,940 shares of company stock worth $2,360,146 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Electronic Arts Trading Up 0.6 %

EA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $127.28 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.53 and a 12-month high of $142.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $34.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $118.82 and a 200 day moving average of $122.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The game software company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.89). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Electronic Arts

(Get Rating)

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.