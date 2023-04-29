Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $140.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.75. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $125.36 and a 52 week high of $163.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $142.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $972.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $972.70 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 24.04% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total transaction of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Kim Sablich sold 3,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.74, for a total value of $421,036.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,560 shares in the company, valued at $4,270,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.79, for a total value of $155,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 367,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,187,081.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,492,500. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,736 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $547,000. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 40,005 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,228,000 after purchasing an additional 18,628 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,130 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,571 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $872,164,000 after buying an additional 57,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain, and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Epidolex, Zepzelca, Rylaze, Vyxeos, and Defitelio.

