Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.63 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:JLL)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.63 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Jones Lang LaSalle’s current full-year earnings is $14.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Jones Lang LaSalle’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.97 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.04 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.31 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.48 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $5.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $24.45 EPS.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by ($0.11). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 12.55%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $8.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on JLL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.17.

Shares of JLL opened at $139.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1 year low of $124.74 and a 1 year high of $227.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.28.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JLL. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the first quarter worth $28,000. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

