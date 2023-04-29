Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.
Kamada Stock Performance
Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 227,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Kamada
Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.
