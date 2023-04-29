Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Kamada in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada Stock Performance

Shares of KMDA stock opened at $4.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $208.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.18 and a beta of 0.99. Kamada has a 52 week low of $3.72 and a 52 week high of $5.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.47 and a 200-day moving average of $4.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kamada

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. Kamada had a negative net margin of 1.79% and a positive return on equity of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $45.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.64 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kamada will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kamada during the 4th quarter worth $91,000. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 24,255 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 6,616 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 919,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,630,000 after buying an additional 61,703 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kamada by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,059,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,105,000 after buying an additional 227,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kamada in the 4th quarter worth about $314,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kamada

(Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.