KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Bank of America dropped their target price on KB Financial Group from $55.38 to $46.15 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

Shares of KB Financial Group stock opened at $37.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $15.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.70. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.14 and a fifty-two week high of $49.17.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 17.90%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that KB Financial Group will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in KB Financial Group by 79.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 156.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 625 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Financial Group in the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

