Kestra Advisory Services LLC Acquires 2,138 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) by 54.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAAY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ryanair by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,431,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $609,420,000 after buying an additional 423,900 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ryanair by 11.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,787,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,242,000 after buying an additional 612,114 shares in the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Ryanair by 49.7% in the third quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,578,834 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $150,655,000 after buying an additional 856,560 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Ryanair by 2.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,094,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,359,000 after buying an additional 49,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Ryanair by 13.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,071,104 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,436,000 after buying an additional 246,276 shares in the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James increased their target price on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $95.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 1.46. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $55.90 and a 1 year high of $99.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.04. Ryanair had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

