Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,742 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) by 92.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,742 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,142,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,875,000 after purchasing an additional 508,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,337,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,210,000 after purchasing an additional 23,978 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Hasbro by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,371,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,274,000 after acquiring an additional 174,524 shares during the period. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alta Fox Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,191,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares in the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Hasbro from $74.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hasbro presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $59.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.75 and a 1 year high of $94.22.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.06 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Hasbro’s payout ratio is 191.78%.

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm’s brands of toys include Power Rangers, Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other.

