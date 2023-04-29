Kinross Gold Co. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) – Research analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. The consensus estimate for Kinross Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.32 per share.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K – Get Rating) (NYSE:KGC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.30 billion. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.52% and a positive return on equity of 0.49%.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cormark decreased their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th.

Kinross Gold stock opened at C$6.83 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.67, a P/E/G ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.89, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. Kinross Gold has a one year low of C$3.92 and a one year high of C$7.16.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Nathan M. Longenecker sold 89,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$332,701.37. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 533.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

