Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) Stock Position Raised by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,917 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 638.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lancaster Colony by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lancaster Colony in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Lancaster Colony stock opened at $209.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.52 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.46. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 1-year low of $116.85 and a 1-year high of $214.00.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.98 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.89%.

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservice segments both focus on the manufacture and sale of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings, dips and shelf-stable dressings, and croutons under the brand names New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta, and Flatout.

