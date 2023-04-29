Lane Generational LLC Purchases 11,287 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Lane Generational LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 49,510 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 6.0% of Lane Generational LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at $40,000. 57.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.82.
Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $105.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a PE ratio of -393.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $146.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44.
Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.
Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.
