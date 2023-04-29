Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC cut its holdings in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Lear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Lear by 2,027.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lear by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lear by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 545 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Lear stock opened at $127.66 on Friday. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $114.67 and a 1 year high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $136.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.44.

Lear Announces Dividend

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.31%.

Insider Transactions at Lear

In other news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,318,490. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $1,559,510.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,740 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,490. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total transaction of $1,547,148.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LEA shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Lear in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lear from $136.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Lear from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lear presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.85.

About Lear

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.