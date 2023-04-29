Leuthold Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 44,963 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,066,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 105.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jabil

In other news, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,339,794. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.91, for a total value of $99,243.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,235,374.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 4,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $382,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,339,794. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,747 shares of company stock valued at $1,897,981 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $78.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.45. Jabil Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.80 and a 52-week high of $89.10.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 2.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JBL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jabil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.20.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

