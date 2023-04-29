Leuthold Group LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,267 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,481 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in California Resources were worth $2,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in California Resources by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $536,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in California Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in California Resources by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 22,646 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CRC. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on California Resources from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America upgraded California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

California Resources Price Performance

California Resources stock opened at $40.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.97. California Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $34.02 and a 52 week high of $51.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.60 and a 200-day moving average of $42.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). California Resources had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS. California Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that California Resources Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This is a boost from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.45%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

