Leuthold Group LLC Lowers Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Leuthold Group LLC reduced its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $3,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHRW. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CHRW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna reduced their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $86.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.64.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $100.87 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.60 and a 1 year high of $121.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.71 and a 200 day moving average of $96.61.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.03). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 48.23%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Insider Transactions at C.H. Robinson Worldwide

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 3,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.29, for a total value of $354,109.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,690,747.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

