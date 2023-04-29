Leuthold Group LLC Purchases Shares of 25,166 PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 25,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,491,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCAR. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $28,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PCAR shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $61.33 to $72.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

PCAR stock opened at $74.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 2.29. PACCAR Inc has a 1-year low of $51.33 and a 1-year high of $76.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.91.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 16.63%.

In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP C Michael Dozier sold 47,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $3,485,579.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,093 shares in the company, valued at $1,333,092.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 106,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $7,729,259.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,789,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,887,270.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

