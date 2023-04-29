Leuthold Group LLC Sells 39,609 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Leuthold Group LLC cut its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 86.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,609 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SF. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 175.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 72.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 937 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SF. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Stifel Financial from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Stifel Financial from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

In other Stifel Financial news, insider James M. Zemlyak acquired 20,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.05 per share, with a total value of $1,121,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,250,652 shares in the company, valued at $70,099,044.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ronald J. Kruszewski acquired 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.00 per share, for a total transaction of $590,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,374,826 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $81,114,734. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,848,500. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SF stock opened at $59.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.25. Stifel Financial Corp. has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $68.77.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory, and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage, and investment services to clients.

