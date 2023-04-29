Leuthold Group LLC Takes $3.45 Million Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 19,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,453,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.70, for a total value of $2,906,022.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,462,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Pohlad sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.47, for a total value of $12,935,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 183,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,722,234.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Barclays raised their target price on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday. Citigroup initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $190.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $262.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.86 and a 52-week high of $191.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.87.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 96.84%.

About PepsiCo

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.