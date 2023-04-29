Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,330 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.8 %

BUD stock opened at $64.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.24. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $44.51 and a 1-year high of $67.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.75.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

(Get Rating)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.