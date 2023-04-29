Leuthold Group LLC Takes Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Leuthold Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 41,330 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,000.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 617 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 282.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BUD shares. UBS Group lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.70.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Down 1.8 %
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.19 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.46% and a net margin of 10.33%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.611 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. This represents a dividend yield of 0.95%. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s payout ratio is presently 13.51%.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
