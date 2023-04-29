Leuthold Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Leuthold Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 85,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,780 shares during the quarter. Leuthold Group LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 47,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 20,905 shares during the period. Trium Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,143,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Albertsons Companies by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,073,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,264,000 after purchasing an additional 210,073 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:ACI opened at $20.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.08. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.57. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.14 and a 52 week high of $32.22.

Albertsons Companies Dividend Announcement

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 11th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $18.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 68.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Albertsons Companies from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 target price on shares of Albertsons Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.93.

About Albertsons Companies

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.