Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Lipocine Price Performance

Lipocine stock opened at $0.26 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.94. Lipocine has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $0.96.

Get Lipocine alerts:

Lipocine (NASDAQ:LPCN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Lipocine will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lipocine

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lipocine

In other Lipocine news, CEO Mahesh V. Patel bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.32 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,678,090 shares in the company, valued at $536,988.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders acquired a total of 204,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,860 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 327,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 22,788 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 146.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 199,400 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 118,394 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lipocine in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lipocine by 524.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 88,615 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 74,428 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Lipocine Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lipocine, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of the delivery of drugs using proprietary delivery technology. It offers TLANDO, an oral testosterone replacement therapy. The company was founded on October 13, 2011 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lipocine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lipocine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.