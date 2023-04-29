Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday.

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Liquidity Services in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Get Liquidity Services alerts:

Liquidity Services Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Liquidity Services stock opened at $13.07 on Friday. Liquidity Services has a twelve month low of $11.39 and a twelve month high of $22.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.48. The firm has a market cap of $412.62 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.05. Liquidity Services had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 14.25%. The firm had revenue of $72.28 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO John Daunt sold 8,775 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $122,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,125,264. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 30.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDT. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 67,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,553 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,207 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liquidity Services by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Liquidity Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906 shares during the last quarter. 65.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liquidity Services

(Get Rating)

Liquidity Services, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce solutions to manage, value, and sell inventory and equipment for business and government clients. It operates through the following business segments: GovDeals, Capital Assets Group (CAG), Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), and Machinio. The GovDeals segment provides self-directed service solutions that enable local and state government entities including city, county, and state agencies to sell surplus and salvage assets through the firm’s GovDeals marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidity Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidity Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.