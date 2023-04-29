LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN) Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,202 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in LivaNova were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.9% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,576,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,359,000 after buying an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,556,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,800,000 after buying an additional 162,744 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 10.0% during the third quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,089,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,086,000 after buying an additional 190,613 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,346,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,190,000 after buying an additional 11,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in LivaNova by 14.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,382,000 after buying an additional 131,879 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of LivaNova from $62.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of LivaNova in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of LivaNova in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of LivaNova in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.40.

In related news, CEO Damien Mcdonald sold 2,220 shares of LivaNova stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $94,461.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 111,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,759,089.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

LivaNova stock opened at $47.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.98. LivaNova PLC has a 52 week low of $40.26 and a 52 week high of $79.57.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $274.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.16 million. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 8.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that LivaNova PLC will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

LivaNova Plc is a global medical technology company, which engages in the development and delivery of therapeutic solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems. It operates through the Cardiopulmonary and Other segments. The Cardiopulmonary segment is involved in the development, production and sale of cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, autotransfusion systems, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae, and related accessories.

