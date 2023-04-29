Loop Capital Raises Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target to $1,850.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Loop Capital from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,900.00 to $1,850.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,885.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,021.37.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

NYSE:CMG opened at $2,067.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,660.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,567.20. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,196.28 and a 52-week high of $2,071.00. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.93, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32.

Insider Activity at Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.70 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 41.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total value of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,448,306.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,537.37, for a total value of $1,523,533.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,892,977.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 5,636 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,646.82, for a total transaction of $9,281,477.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,448,306.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,724 shares of company stock worth $21,674,555 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chipotle Mexican Grill

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,560,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 185,417.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 305,938 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the fourth quarter worth $248,604,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 65.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 375,736 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $521,332,000 after acquiring an additional 149,115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

