Macy’s (NYSE:M) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also commented on M. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Macy’s from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Macy’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.83.

Macy’s Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:M opened at $16.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.81. Macy’s has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $25.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.27 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 35.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Macy’s will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in M. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Macy’s by 26.3% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 117,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 24,570 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth $210,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the third quarter worth $243,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Macy’s by 137.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,085,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,688,000 after acquiring an additional 2,943,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Macy’s by 174.8% in the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,303,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,432,000 after acquiring an additional 829,417 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Macy’s

Macy’s, Inc engages in the retail of apparel, accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. The firm’s brands include Macy’s, Bloomingdale’s, and Bluemercury. It offers men’s, women’s, and children’s apparel, women’s accessories, intimate apparel, shoes, cosmetics, fragrances, as well as home and miscellaneous products.

